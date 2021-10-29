AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $746.39

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $746.39 and last traded at $743.67, with a volume of 152 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $737.14.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $664.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $613.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Get AMERCO alerts:

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $17.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $9.54. AMERCO had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Equities analysts expect that AMERCO will post 47.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in AMERCO during the first quarter worth about $172,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in AMERCO by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 465,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $285,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Winmill & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in AMERCO by 6.5% during the first quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 11,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in AMERCO during the second quarter worth about $7,405,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in AMERCO during the second quarter worth about $1,048,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

About AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.