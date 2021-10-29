AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $746.39

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $746.39 and last traded at $743.67, with a volume of 152 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $737.14.
The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $664.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $613.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.
AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $17.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $9.54. AMERCO had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Equities analysts expect that AMERCO will post 47.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in AMERCO during the first quarter worth about $172,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in AMERCO by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 465,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $285,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Winmill & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in AMERCO by 6.5% during the first quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 11,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in AMERCO during the second quarter worth about $7,405,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in AMERCO during the second quarter worth about $1,048,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.73% of the company’s stock.
About AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)
AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.
See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.