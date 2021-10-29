American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF) Stock Price Up 0.1%

American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF) shares rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $41.60 and last traded at $41.58. Approximately 2,043 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $41.52.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.43 and a 200-day moving average of $41.25.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Century Quality Preferred ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Quality Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Quality Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.