American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.49. The stock had a trading volume of 98,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,842,879. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $42.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27. American Electric Power has a twelve month low of $74.80 and a twelve month high of $94.21.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AEP. Bank of America raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.27.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total transaction of $171,759.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Electric Power stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,163,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,061,831 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.23% of American Electric Power worth $521,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.