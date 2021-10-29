American Energy Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEPT) Short Interest Update

American Energy Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEPT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS AEPT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.15. 4,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,737. American Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.19.
About American Energy Partners
