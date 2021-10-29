American Energy Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEPT) Short Interest Update

American Energy Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEPT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AEPT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.15. 4,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,737. American Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.19.

About American Energy Partners

American Energy Partners, Inc engages in the provision of solutions in energy production and water technology. Its subsidiaries designs, builds, and operates regional water treatment facilities. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Allentown, PA.

