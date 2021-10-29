American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 626,235 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,084 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in American Express were worth $103,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AXP. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.65.

In related news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AXP opened at $174.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. American Express has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $189.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.23 and its 200-day moving average is $163.26.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.21%.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

