American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $42.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “American National Bankshares Inc. is a one-bank holding company. “

AMNB has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised American National Bankshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Stephens raised American National Bankshares from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.50 to $39.50 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.38.

Shares of NASDAQ AMNB opened at $37.01 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.98. American National Bankshares has a 1-year low of $21.95 and a 1-year high of $40.34. The firm has a market cap of $402.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 32.93%. Analysts forecast that American National Bankshares will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 108,200.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in American National Bankshares during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in American National Bankshares by 7.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American National Bankshares during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in American National Bankshares during the second quarter valued at about $253,000. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

American National Bankshares Company Profile

American National Bankshares, Inc (Virginia) is a one-bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer banking, trust and investment services, and insurance. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Trust and Investment Services, and Other.

