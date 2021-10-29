American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target Increased to $328.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its price target upped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $324.00 to $328.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMT. Truist Securities raised their price target on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer cut American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.29.

AMT stock opened at $286.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. American Tower has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $303.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $283.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. American Tower’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Tower will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Tower news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total transaction of $222,224.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total value of $28,949.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,835,366.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in American Tower by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 40,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,058,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in American Tower by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 114,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in American Tower by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 30,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 58,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

