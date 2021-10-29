American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Bought by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,787 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.20% of American Water Works worth $55,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter worth $178,574,000. Man Group plc increased its position in American Water Works by 1,914.7% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 329,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,419,000 after purchasing an additional 313,280 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in American Water Works by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000,000 after purchasing an additional 295,694 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in American Water Works by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,580,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $858,849,000 after purchasing an additional 215,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth about $29,171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $175.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,302. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $189.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $178.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.93. The company has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a PE ratio of 42.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.23.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AWK. Argus raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. US Capital Advisors downgraded American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price target on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.43.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

