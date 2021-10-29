AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 28.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS.

NASDAQ:AMSF opened at $60.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.97. AMERISAFE has a 52 week low of $53.50 and a 52 week high of $67.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.35.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $4.00 per share. This is a boost from AMERISAFE’s previous None dividend of $3.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is 27.29%.

Separately, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on AMERISAFE from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th.

In other news, Director Philip A. Garcia purchased 2,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.44 per share, for a total transaction of $125,748.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMERISAFE stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 93,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,052 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.48% of AMERISAFE worth $5,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.