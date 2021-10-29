AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 17.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share.

AMERISAFE stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.61. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,077. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.76 and its 200-day moving average is $59.97. AMERISAFE has a fifty-two week low of $53.50 and a fifty-two week high of $67.10.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from AMERISAFE’s previous None dividend of $3.50. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.29%.

In related news, Director Philip A. Garcia acquired 2,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.44 per share, for a total transaction of $125,748.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMERISAFE stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,052 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.48% of AMERISAFE worth $5,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of AMERISAFE from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

