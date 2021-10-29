AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 28.28%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS.
Shares of AMSF stock opened at $59.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.35. AMERISAFE has a fifty-two week low of $53.50 and a fifty-two week high of $67.10.
In related news, Director Philip A. Garcia bought 2,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.49 per share, for a total transaction of $156,590.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,283.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip A. Garcia bought 2,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.44 per share, for a total transaction of $125,748.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Separately, JMP Securities cut their price objective on AMERISAFE from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th.
About AMERISAFE
AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.
