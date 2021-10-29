AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 28.28%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS.

Shares of AMSF stock opened at $59.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.35. AMERISAFE has a fifty-two week low of $53.50 and a fifty-two week high of $67.10.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

In related news, Director Philip A. Garcia bought 2,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.49 per share, for a total transaction of $156,590.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,283.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip A. Garcia bought 2,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.44 per share, for a total transaction of $125,748.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMERISAFE stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 52.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,052 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.48% of AMERISAFE worth $5,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, JMP Securities cut their price objective on AMERISAFE from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.