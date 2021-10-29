AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 28.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSF traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.80. 414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,077. AMERISAFE has a 52-week low of $53.50 and a 52-week high of $67.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.35.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. This is a positive change from AMERISAFE’s previous None dividend of $3.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.29%.

Separately, JMP Securities decreased their target price on AMERISAFE from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

In other AMERISAFE news, Director Philip A. Garcia acquired 2,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.44 per share, for a total transaction of $125,748.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip A. Garcia acquired 2,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.49 per share, for a total transaction of $156,590.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,283.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMERISAFE stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 52.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,052 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.48% of AMERISAFE worth $5,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

