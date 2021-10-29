Ameritas Investment Company LLC Has $9.36 Million Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 228.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,053 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $9,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 413.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 247.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 35.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $357.61. The company had a trading volume of 133,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,988,036. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $261.41 and a twelve month high of $358.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $349.03 and its 200-day moving average is $345.49.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

