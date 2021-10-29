Ameritas Investment Company LLC Reduces Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,538 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $12,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.6% in the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SDY stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.86. The stock had a trading volume of 13,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,096. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $90.62 and a 52 week high of $128.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.85.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.