Ameritas Investment Company LLC Sells 5,156 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,156 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,085,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,243,000 after buying an additional 98,808 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Greytown Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 40,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,576,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 221,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,543,000 after buying an additional 14,288 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $252.41. The company had a trading volume of 6,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,041. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.01 and a twelve month high of $254.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $243.73 and a 200-day moving average of $237.43.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

