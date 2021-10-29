Amundi Invests $67.12 Million in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Amundi bought a new stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,013,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,116,000. Amundi owned 0.24% of Yum China at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Yum China by 5.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 746,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,454,000 after purchasing an additional 40,246 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Yum China by 3.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 175,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,634,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Yum China by 4.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 150,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,907,000 after purchasing an additional 6,142 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Yum China by 314.5% in the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 166,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,849,000 after purchasing an additional 126,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China in the second quarter valued at $605,000. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum China stock opened at $57.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.40. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.18 and a 12-month high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). Yum China had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Yum China’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

YUMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $52.90 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.77.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

