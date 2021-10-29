Amundi Makes New Investment in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Amundi bought a new position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 259,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,873,000. Amundi owned about 0.11% of AON at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AON. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of AON by 286.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in AON by 320.0% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in AON by 35.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AON during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Get AON alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of AON in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AON from $306.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.15.

NYSE:AON opened at $321.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $288.91 and a 200-day moving average of $260.33. The company has a market capitalization of $72.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24 and a beta of 0.87. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $179.52 and a 52 week high of $322.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. AON had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 61.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. AON’s payout ratio is 20.80%.

In related news, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total transaction of $2,516,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,002.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $263.95 per share, with a total value of $2,639,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AON Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.