Amundi Makes New Investment in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Amundi bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 598,975 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $80,987,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 22.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 21.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.2% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,172 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,565,000 after acquiring an additional 10,857 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 8.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 87.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,788 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 14,846 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $145.18 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $94.16 and a twelve month high of $153.54. The firm has a market cap of $47.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.47 and a 200-day moving average of $139.74.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Phelan purchased 231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $150.25 per share, for a total transaction of $34,707.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,187.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total value of $14,831,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.