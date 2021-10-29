Amundi Takes Position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Amundi purchased a new position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,104,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,784,000. Amundi owned approximately 1.50% of Daqo New Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the second quarter worth $2,139,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 1.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 84,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the second quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 49.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,712,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,353,000 after acquiring an additional 570,468 shares during the last quarter. 49.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

DQ has been the subject of several research reports. Nomura raised Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Daqo New Energy from $52.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Daqo New Energy from $146.50 to $139.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.16.

Daqo New Energy stock opened at $76.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.71. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $130.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.77 and a 200-day moving average of $65.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $441.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.00 million. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 38.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.