ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the September 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of ALNPY traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.68. 4,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,780. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.78. ANA has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $5.51. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.42.

Get ANA alerts:

ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. ANA had a negative return on equity of 26.54% and a negative net margin of 43.22%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter.

ANA HOLDINGS INC. operates as a holding company, which provides domestic and international air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, Trade & Retail, and Others. The Air Transportation segment provides domestic and international passenger operations, cargo and mail operations, and other transportation services.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for ANA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.