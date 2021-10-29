Analysts Anticipate Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) to Post $1.62 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.62 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ameren’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.68. Ameren reported earnings per share of $1.47 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ameren will report full year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.81. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ameren.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 15.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AEE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

AEE traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 746,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,406. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.26. Ameren has a twelve month low of $69.79 and a twelve month high of $90.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 4.2% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 4.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,823,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,353,000 after acquiring an additional 45,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

