Analysts Anticipate First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.50 Million

Brokerages expect First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) to post sales of $47.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $48.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $47.00 million. First Financial reported sales of $50.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial will report full-year sales of $185.40 million for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $192.10 million, with estimates ranging from $190.20 million to $194.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Financial.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. First Financial had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 9.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of First Financial by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in shares of First Financial by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 7,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of First Financial by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Financial by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THFF traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.85. 60,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,175. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $559.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.22. First Financial has a 52 week low of $33.80 and a 52 week high of $47.00.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

