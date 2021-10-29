Analysts Anticipate Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) will announce earnings per share of $0.87 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ichor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00. Ichor posted earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ichor will report full-year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $4.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ichor.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $282.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.00 million. Ichor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 19.50%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ICHR shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Ichor from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.17.

Shares of ICHR traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.72. The stock had a trading volume of 298,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,065. Ichor has a 1-year low of $22.95 and a 1-year high of $63.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.37. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

In other Ichor news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,864 shares in the company, valued at $717,060.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $431,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 167,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,034,000 after purchasing an additional 25,687 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 20.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,476 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ichor by 28.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,847,000 after acquiring an additional 98,249 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Ichor by 14.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 327,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,617,000 after acquiring an additional 42,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Ichor by 19.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

