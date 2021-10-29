Analysts Anticipate Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) to Announce -$0.62 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) will announce earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Prelude Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.65) and the highest is ($0.59). Prelude Therapeutics posted earnings of ($5.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Prelude Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($2.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.00) to ($2.29). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Prelude Therapeutics.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.09).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRLD. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Bank of America raised Prelude Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Prelude Therapeutics from $80.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

In other news, insider Peggy Scherle sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $59,823.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Piper sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $277,822.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,822.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,033 shares of company stock valued at $2,527,305. 77.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 1.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 9.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 21.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 7.6% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRLD traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.59. 1,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,125. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.81. The firm has a market cap of $828.38 million and a P/E ratio of -2.67. Prelude Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.31 and a 52-week high of $95.38.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

