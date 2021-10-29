Analysts Anticipate Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $104.46 Million

Analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) will post $104.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $102.20 million and the highest is $106.68 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group posted sales of $63.42 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 64.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full year sales of $425.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $424.46 million to $426.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $477.92 million, with estimates ranging from $471.90 million to $483.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.13. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $110.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.64 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens dropped their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $31.00 to $26.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. CL King upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.90.

Shares of RUTH stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.34. The company had a trading volume of 527,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,574. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.23. The company has a market cap of $673.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20 and a beta of 2.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RUTH. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 361.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the second quarter worth $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 639.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 799.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 185.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

