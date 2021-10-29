Analysts Expect 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Brokerages predict that 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for 2U’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). 2U posted earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 2U will report full-year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.48). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to $0.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover 2U.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $237.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.32 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 17.79%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TWOU. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of 2U in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on 2U from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Macquarie raised 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 2U presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.86.

In other news, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 27,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $1,007,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,292 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,338.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 55,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $1,913,913.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in 2U by 6.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in 2U by 23.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 2U during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of 2U by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,029,000 after purchasing an additional 65,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 2U by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 903,996 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,559,000 after purchasing an additional 36,922 shares in the last quarter.

TWOU traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 895,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,557. 2U has a fifty-two week low of $28.45 and a fifty-two week high of $59.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.30 and its 200-day moving average is $38.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

