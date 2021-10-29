Analysts Expect Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Anavex Life Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.12). Anavex Life Sciences posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.48). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.45). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Anavex Life Sciences.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVXL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.04.

Shares of AVXL traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.74. 742,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,369,435. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.04 and a beta of 0.78. Anavex Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $31.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 48.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,071,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,794 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 7.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,647,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,393,000 after acquiring an additional 254,335 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 11.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,157,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,462,000 after acquiring an additional 121,887 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 5.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 690,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,773,000 after acquiring an additional 36,539 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 84.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 331,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,577,000 after acquiring an additional 151,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.27% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

