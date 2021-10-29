Analysts Expect Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) will announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Banc of California’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.39. Banc of California posted earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Banc of California will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.39. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Banc of California.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.16. Banc of California had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BANC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens initiated coverage on Banc of California in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Banc of California from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.19.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Banc of California by 2,512.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Banc of California by 10.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Banc of California by 77,300.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 10,049 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Banc of California by 38.2% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Banc of California in the first quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BANC stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.33. 266,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,798. Banc of California has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

