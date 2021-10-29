Analysts Expect Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) will announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Benefitfocus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Benefitfocus posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 212.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will report full-year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.12). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Benefitfocus.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $60.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.21 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Benefitfocus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

In other Benefitfocus news, CFO Alpana Wegner sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $28,271.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,731.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 46,387.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,719 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Benefitfocus by 161.9% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Benefitfocus in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus in the first quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Benefitfocus during the first quarter worth $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNFT traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.96. 95,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,243. Benefitfocus has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $17.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.38 and a 200-day moving average of $12.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.47 million, a P/E ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 1.71.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers. The company was founded by Mason R. Holland and Shawn A. Jenkins in June 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

