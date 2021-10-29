Analysts Expect Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.42 Million

Equities research analysts expect Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) to announce $1.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $960,000.00 to $2.13 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will report full-year sales of $4.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.62 million to $5.03 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $148.69 million, with estimates ranging from $55.00 million to $225.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Eos Energy Enterprises.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 million.

EOSE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Eos Energy Enterprises from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Eos Energy Enterprises from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,115. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.66. Eos Energy Enterprises has a one year low of $9.98 and a one year high of $31.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.23.

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 94,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $1,279,910.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 558,235 shares of company stock worth $7,732,805. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter valued at about $592,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 20.7% in the second quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 2,538,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,587,000 after acquiring an additional 435,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

