Analysts Expect FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) to Announce -$0.22 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) to announce ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for FreightCar America’s earnings. FreightCar America reported earnings per share of ($0.77) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that FreightCar America will report full-year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.95). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.15) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for FreightCar America.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The transportation company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $37.35 million for the quarter. FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 208.31% and a negative net margin of 61.51%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FreightCar America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of FreightCar America by 293.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 6,549 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of FreightCar America by 246.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 6,381 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of FreightCar America in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of FreightCar America in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of FreightCar America in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RAIL stock opened at $4.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.88. FreightCar America has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $8.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.55.

FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc engages in the manufacture or railcars and railcar components. It operates through Manufacturing; and Corporate and Other segments. The Manufacturing segment include new railcar manufacturing, used railcar sales, railcar leasing and major railcar rebuilds. The Corporate and Other segment focuses in the in the sales of parts.

