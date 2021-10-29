Analysts Expect Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) to Post $2.90 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) will report earnings of $2.90 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.90 to $3.98. Laredo Petroleum reported earnings of $4.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 27.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full year earnings of $10.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.15 to $12.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $28.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.73 to $32.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Laredo Petroleum.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($1.13). Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 67.47% and a negative return on equity of 499.97%. The business had revenue of $294.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.16 million.

LPI has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laredo Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.60.

Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $79.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 4.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.06. Laredo Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $7.71 and a fifty-two week high of $99.26.

In other news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,228,797.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 596.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 969,316 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,943,000 after acquiring an additional 830,143 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 39.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,718,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $159,475,000 after purchasing an additional 483,443 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $38,044,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 260,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,653,000. 55.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Laredo Petroleum (LPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.