Analysts Expect LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Will Post Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Brokerages predict that LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.56 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for LHC Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.73. LHC Group posted earnings per share of $1.63 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full-year earnings of $6.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.73 to $6.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.94 to $7.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover LHC Group.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $545.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LHCG shares. Benchmark dropped their target price on LHC Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on LHC Group from $245.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on LHC Group from $253.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on LHC Group from $252.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on LHC Group in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in LHC Group by 8.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its position in LHC Group by 21.2% during the third quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,814 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in LHC Group by 8.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 17,354 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in LHC Group by 183.8% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 48,867 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,668,000 after purchasing an additional 31,647 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in LHC Group by 41.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,872 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.59. The company had a trading volume of 766,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,799. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.51. LHC Group has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $236.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

