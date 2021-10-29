Analysts Expect NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Will Announce Earnings of $4.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) to post $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NRG Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $6.54. NRG Energy posted earnings per share of $1.02 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 320.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NRG Energy will report full year earnings of $5.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $5.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $10.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NRG Energy.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.71. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NRG. TheStreet raised NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NRG Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Shares of NYSE:NRG traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.89. 1,863,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,838,712. NRG Energy has a 12-month low of $30.47 and a 12-month high of $46.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.57. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,220,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $573,094,000 after buying an additional 4,914,254 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 1st quarter worth $131,741,000. Luxor Capital Group LP increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 2,867,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,548,000 after buying an additional 1,092,013 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 277.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 714,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,803,000 after buying an additional 525,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 939,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,856,000 after buying an additional 479,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NRG Energy (NRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.