Analysts Expect Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) to Announce $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.49. Silvercrest Asset Management Group posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will report full-year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.77. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Get Silvercrest Asset Management Group alerts:

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $33.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 8.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Management Corp VA grew its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 823,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,831,000 after acquiring an additional 127,312 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 712,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,709,000 after acquiring an additional 303,397 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 594,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,548,000 after acquiring an additional 52,298 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 429,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,471 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SAMG opened at $15.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.74 million, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.72. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $17.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.48.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silvercrest Asset Management Group (SAMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.