Analysts Expect Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Will Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) will report earnings per share of $0.78 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the lowest is $0.71. Steven Madden reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.73. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Steven Madden.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $397.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.04 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.05%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Steven Madden from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Steven Madden from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Steven Madden to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steven Madden has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

NASDAQ:SHOO traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.10. 22,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,309. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.32. Steven Madden has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $46.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Greytown Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

