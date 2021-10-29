Analysts Issue Forecasts for Devon Energy Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Devon Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 26th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $3.26 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.80. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.80 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.28 EPS.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Devon Energy from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Devon Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on Devon Energy from $38.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.17.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $40.50 on Thursday. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $41.98. The stock has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.01, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 51.6% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 277.4% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -488.89%.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

