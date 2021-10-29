Analysts Offer Predictions for Glanbia plc’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:GLAPY)

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Glanbia in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.03 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.09. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Glanbia’s FY2022 earnings at $5.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.07 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glanbia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLAPY opened at $80.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Glanbia has a 12 month low of $48.40 and a 12 month high of $90.55.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a $1.6591 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. Glanbia’s payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

About Glanbia

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

