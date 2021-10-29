Analysts Set Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) PT at $205.50

Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $218.00.
A number of analysts recently commented on ADP shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 53,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% during the first quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. HFR Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,613,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,685,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,925,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,570,426,000 after purchasing an additional 175,552 shares in the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.79%.
About Automatic Data Processing
Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.
