Analysts Set Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) PT at $400.79

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $400.79.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

In related news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total transaction of $35,817.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,276,754.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 12,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total value of $4,989,731.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,726.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,900 shares of company stock worth $16,673,320. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 644.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 119.1% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CRL traded up $3.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $442.47. 2,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,584. The business’s 50 day moving average is $426.71 and its 200-day moving average is $378.55. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1 year low of $219.79 and a 1 year high of $460.21. The company has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.72 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

