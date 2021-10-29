Analysts Set Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) Price Target at $9.42

Shares of Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.42.

EGLX has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Enthusiast Gaming in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Enthusiast Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Enthusiast Gaming in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.25 price objective on the stock.

EGLX traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.99. 1,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,130. The company has a market capitalization of $378.28 million and a PE ratio of -10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.09. Enthusiast Gaming has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $8.88.

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $30.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.64 million. Enthusiast Gaming had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 23.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enthusiast Gaming will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,143,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enthusiast Gaming in the second quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Enthusiast Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $959,000. Institutional investors own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

