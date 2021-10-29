Analysts Set Expectations for Arrow Financial Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AROW)

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Arrow Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.78. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Arrow Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arrow Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of AROW stock opened at $35.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $569.53 million, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Arrow Financial has a 1-year low of $26.45 and a 1-year high of $38.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.79.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 14.78%.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AROW. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 106,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. 43.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activitiess, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

