Analysts Set Expectations for TE Connectivity Ltd.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TEL)

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for TE Connectivity in a research note issued on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.59. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.82 EPS.

TEL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.00.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $145.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.74. The stock has a market cap of $47.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. TE Connectivity has a 12 month low of $94.16 and a 12 month high of $153.54.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Phelan acquired 231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $150.25 per share, with a total value of $34,707.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,187.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total transaction of $14,831,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,614,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,370,557,000 after buying an additional 1,875,492 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in TE Connectivity by 12,593.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,563,871 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,551 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at approximately $540,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 178.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,774,701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $229,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,513,393 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $970,068,000 after purchasing an additional 964,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

