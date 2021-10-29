Analysts Set Expectations for Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Virtus Investment Partners in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody expects that the closed-end fund will post earnings of $9.96 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Virtus Investment Partners’ Q2 2023 earnings at $11.56 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $11.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $45.61 EPS.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $9.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.61 by $0.10. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 21.91%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.49 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on VRTS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

NASDAQ VRTS opened at $311.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $314.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.14. Virtus Investment Partners has a 12 month low of $155.73 and a 12 month high of $338.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 19.39, a quick ratio of 19.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.25%.

In other news, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $55,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen T. Zarrilli sold 1,808 shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.55, for a total value of $507,234.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 145.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 1,488.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 35.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 303 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the second quarter valued at $202,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

