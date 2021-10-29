Analysts Set Expectations for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:WAB)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) – KeyCorp issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report released on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $5.56 for the year. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on WAB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Shares of WAB opened at $90.88 on Friday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 52-week low of $56.17 and a 52-week high of $93.97. The company has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.66%.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, Director Michael W. D. Howell sold 4,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total transaction of $384,089.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,128 shares in the company, valued at $443,007.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David L. Deninno sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total value of $359,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 82,048 shares in the company, valued at $7,380,217.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,179 shares of company stock worth $2,515,935. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 289.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 14.5% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 8.3% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the third quarter valued at $397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

See Also: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.