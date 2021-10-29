Analysts Set Expectations for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.39) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.38). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.62) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.91) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($6.09) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.79) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.71.

ZNTL opened at $79.73 on Friday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $34.48 and a 12-month high of $81.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.44 and a 200-day moving average of $57.28.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.21).

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 19,015 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $970,335.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexis Pinto sold 30,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $2,331,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 171,764 shares of company stock worth $11,223,469. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 678.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 64,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 56,280 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,348,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,746,000 after purchasing an additional 13,180 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,910,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 23,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 283,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,293,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

