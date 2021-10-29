Analysts Set Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target at $223.05

Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $223.05.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FIVE shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Five Below by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,116,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $988,790,000 after purchasing an additional 18,731 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Five Below by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,968,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $767,020,000 after buying an additional 44,098 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Five Below by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,628,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $314,722,000 after buying an additional 8,427 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Five Below by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,434,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $277,167,000 after buying an additional 141,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Five Below by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,200,308 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,984,000 after buying an additional 69,498 shares in the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $193.94 on Tuesday. Five Below has a 1 year low of $130.59 and a 1 year high of $237.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $197.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. Five Below had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The firm had revenue of $646.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Five Below’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

