Analysts Set George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Target Price at $146.67

Shares of George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $146.67.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on George Weston from C$121.00 to C$134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. CIBC lifted their price target on George Weston from C$141.00 to C$153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities began coverage on shares of George Weston in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$141.00 price objective (up previously from C$137.00) on shares of George Weston in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$120.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

OTCMKTS:WNGRF traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.59. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.51. George Weston has a one year low of $69.73 and a one year high of $111.95.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter.

About George Weston

George Weston Ltd. engages in the food processing and distribution of fresh and frozen baked goods. It operates through the following segments: Loblaw, Choice Properties, and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment stands for Loblaw Companies Ltd., which engages in the retail of food and drugs and provision of financial services.

