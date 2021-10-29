Analysts Set Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Price Target at $24.50

Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

GBNXF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank downgraded Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of Gibson Energy stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 41.47 and a beta of 1.54. Gibson Energy has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $21.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy, Inc is an oil infrastructure company, which engages in the movement, storage, blending, processing, marketing, and distribution of crude oil, condensate, natural gas liquids, water, oilfield waste, and refined products. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure and Marketing.

