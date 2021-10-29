Analysts Set Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Price Target at $47.60

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.60.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MIRM. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pamela Vig sold 1,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $26,270.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 3,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $70,722.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,610 shares of company stock valued at $127,309. Insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MIRM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 760,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,078,000 after purchasing an additional 205,950 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 590.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 13,774 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 60,218 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,502,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,785,000 after acquiring an additional 6,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MIRM traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.88. 107,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,800. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.07. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $26.31. The company has a market capitalization of $484.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.03.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $11.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

